Obsession Box Office Collection Day 4: Curry Baker's Horror Films Sees 38.5 Percent Decline On Monday, Mints ₹9.75 Crore

Obsession Box Office Collection: The horror film, which was a sleeper hit overseas released in India on May 29. The film is receiving positive reviews from the audience, but the business is still slow compared to other Hollywood films. On Friday, the film opened at ₹1.75 crore at the box office in India across 859 shows. Over the weekend, the film saw a spike in its collections, bringing the opening weekend total to ₹7.75 crore. Given the footfall, the theatres have increased the number of shows. On Monday, the film had 1601 shows across India.

Obsession box office collection day 4

According to Sacnilk, the film witnessed a 38.5 per cent decline in collection on Monday. It earned ₹2 crore across 1601 shows, taking the total to ₹9.75 crore. The film witnessed 33.22 per cent overall English occupancy on Monday, with the maximum reported in Chennai (66.8 per cent).

Obsession faced censorship issues in India, with around 40 seconds of key footage cut down due to the violent and sexually explicit nature of the scenes. As per reports, the most notable changes in the film's prints in India are the result of the reduction of 24 seconds of ‘extreme violence’ and the complete removal of 14 seconds of ‘graphic sexual activity’. 38 seconds of key footage were removed from prints in India, completely altering how the movie played out.

All about Obsession

The supernatural psychological horror film is helmed by Curry Barker, marking his directorial debut. It stars Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette and Andy Richter in pivotal roles. The film follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a shy and awkward music store employee who buys a supernatural toy that grants him his wish for his friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette) to fall in love with him. This sets off a series of events with horrifying consequences.

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The movie has been made on a nominal budget of under $1 million, but has already become a major success after its international collections crossed the $100 million mark.