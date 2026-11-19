Lara Dutta-Mahesh Bhupathi's Daughter Saira Clinches Tennis Championship In UAE
Mahesh Bhupathi is among India’s most successful tennis players, with 12 Grand Slam titles across men’s doubles and mixed doubles. He was also the first Indian to win a Grand Slam title in men’s doubles.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
\Actor Lara Dutta has a reason to celebrate beyond the success of her latest release, ‘Ramayana’.
The actor recently shared that her daughter, Saira, has won a tennis championship in the UAE, making it a proud moment for the family.
Lara shared a post on Instagram where she dropped a series of pictures from the tennis tournament held at the Tennis & Country Club in Fujairah. The pictures showed Saira on the tennis court, posing with her trophy and a prize cheque after her win.
One of the pictures also showed Lara posing with her daughter for a mirror selfie in a lift. However, the actor covered Saira’s face with emojis in all the pictures. Sharing the pictures, Lara spoke about accompanying her daughter to the tournament and returning home with a win. She wrote, “Went on tour with my ( taller than me now) baby girl……… and came back with the WIN! So proud.”
Take a look
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Lara married former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi in February 2011. The couple first had a civil wedding in Mumbai, followed by a Christian wedding ceremony in Goa. They welcomed their daughter, Saira, in January 2012.
Mahesh Bhupathi is among India’s most successful tennis players, with 12 Grand Slam titles across men’s doubles and mixed doubles. He was also the first Indian to win a Grand Slam title in men’s doubles.
Meanwhile, Lara is currently seen as Queen Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman, who was introduced in the post-credits scene of the first part.
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, along with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the second instalment of ‘Ramayana’ is expected to release on Diwali 2028. (ANI)
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