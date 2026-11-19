\Actor Lara Dutta has a reason to celebrate beyond the success of her latest release, ‘Ramayana’.

The actor recently shared that her daughter, Saira, has won a tennis championship in the UAE, making it a proud moment for the family.

Lara shared a post on Instagram where she dropped a series of pictures from the tennis tournament held at the Tennis & Country Club in Fujairah. The pictures showed Saira on the tennis court, posing with her trophy and a prize cheque after her win.

One of the pictures also showed Lara posing with her daughter for a mirror selfie in a lift. However, the actor covered Saira’s face with emojis in all the pictures. Sharing the pictures, Lara spoke about accompanying her daughter to the tournament and returning home with a win. She wrote, “Went on tour with my ( taller than me now) baby girl……… and came back with the WIN! So proud.”

Take a look