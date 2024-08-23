sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:46 IST, August 23rd 2024

Let's Get Married Baby: Amy Jackson-Ed Westwick Jet Off To Italy For Grand Wedding On Amalfi Coast

Amy Jackson-Ed Westwick Wedding: The actress took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from inside the aircraft ahead of their big day.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Amy Jackson
Amy Jackson will tie the knot with Ed Westwick in Italy | Image: Amy Jackson/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
