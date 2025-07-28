Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra Teaser Out: Dulquer Salmaan's Female-Led Superhero Universe Is A Visual Treat, Netizens Call It 'International Level Quality'

Lokha Teaser Out: Dulquer Salmaan has revealed the first glimpse of Lokha - Chapter One: Chandra, Malayalam cinema’s first-ever superhero universe. The teaser announcement was made to mark the celebrations of Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday as he turns 42 today. Helmed by Dominic Arun, this Malayalam action-adventure aims to create a thrilling new universe inspired by Kerala’s deep-rooted tradition and mythology. The female superhero flick is backed by Wayfarer Films, which is Lucky Baskhar actor’s production house.

Lokha Teaser Out

Dulquer Salmaan and the makers released the Lokha – Chapter One: Chandra teaser on social media. The 1-minute 29-second clip takes all of us inside the beginning part of a fresh superhero universe. Kalyani Priyadarshan impresses in a bold superhero role, while Naslen K. Gafoor appears to be unravelling a mystery.

Dulquer shared the teaser and the first poster on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Welcome to the world of Lokah! In theatres this Onam. Teaser out now.” Although the exact release date hasn’t been revealed yet, the Malayalam film looks set to be a festive treat for audiences.

Fans are quite impressed with the teaser and excited for the movie. One user wrote in the comment section, “One of the Best colour grading in Mollywood 🔥” Another wrote, “Fresh concept movie with female actress in lead hatts off DQ❤” Another hailed Lokha teaser, writing, “Wow international level quality. Hope story also makes it extraordinary.”

All about Lokha