After Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Zayn Malik Attends BLACKPINK's Deadline Concert With Daughter Khai In New York

After Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Zayn Malik has officially joined the BLINK trope. The all-girl K-pop group BLACKPINK has been on their sparkly DEADLINE world tour since earlier this month. On July 26 and July 27, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa lured audiences in the USA. While Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gave a shoutout to the K-pop idols, it has now come to light that Zayn Malik, who usually stays away from the spotlight, also attended the BLACKPINK concert in New York with his baby girl, Khai.

Zyan Malik at the BLACKPINK concert in New York

Zyan Malik updated his fans about his recent concert time with his daughter Khai. Taking to his Instagram story, Dusk Till Dawn singer posted a picture of himself and his little one with a thank you note that reads, "@blackpinkofficial thank you :) me and Khai loved it. (sic)"

Soon after, a SS of his post went viral online, with many fans calling for a collaboration. For those who don’t know, Zayn Malik shares a daughter named Khai with supermodel Gigi Hadid. The two were in an on-and-off relationship before eventually splitting up after a reported dispute between Zayn and Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.

When Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas vibe at APT

On July 27, Priyanka Chopra shared a post on Instagram, giving a shoutout to BLACKPINK after attending their concert in New York. Nick Jonas also posted a video and photos from the event, featuring himself and Desi girl.

The Citadel actress wore an off-shoulder grey outfit paired with a statement earring. Nick kept it stylish in a white T-shirt and black jacket.