Lovebirds Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Attend Stanley Cup Final Between Panthers And Oilers, Photos Go Viral

There was bad blood at Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.

Not just on the ice.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce were among the celebrities that flocked to Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday to watch Game 4 of the final — with the “Bad Blood” singer seen holding hands with Kelce as they headed to their seats.

And they were in attendance for a thrilling game. Edmonton came from down three goals in the first period to win it 5-4 in overtime, tying the series 2-2.

Kelce, a Super Bowl-winning tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is a known hockey fan along with his brother Jason Kelce. And ever since Swift and Kelce began their high-profile romance in 2023, the 14-time Grammy Award winning singer has been known to pop in on big sporting events — including the last two Super Bowls — and cause an excited frenzy for fans.

There were rumblings ahead of Thursday’s game that the couple might attend the final, and the pair was shown on the television broadcast during the first period of the game.

