Madhuri Dixit Shares First Post After Toronto Event Controversy, Angry Fans Demand Apology For Late Arrival, Misleading Claims

Madhuri Dixit’s recent live show in Toronto, Canada, faced major backlash from attendees who described it as the "worst show ever". They claimed the event was falsely promoted as a concert but turned out to be a talk show instead. Many also slammed the Devdas actress for arriving three hours late.

Since the fiasco began, Madhuri shared her 1st gratitude post on Instagram on November 6.

Madhuri Dixit’s first post after the Toronto tour

Madhuri Dixit has chosen not to address the controversy surrounding her first show. In her post, she expressed gratitude to her fans for their support and announced the dates for her upcoming ‘meet and greet’ events in the tour. Sharing a poster of the tour, Madhuri wrote, “Thank you Toronto for a lovely Meet and Greet and now looking forward to meeting my fans in New Jersey on 6th November. Boston on 7th November. Chicago on 8th November. Houston on 9th November. New York on 15th November. #Meet&Greet #usacanadatour.”

While many fans flooded the comments with love emojis, some voiced their disappointment over the incident at the Canada show.

One user commented, "But you owe Toronto an apology for fake advertising. Your own post on your profile doesn't call it a Meet and Greet. You say it's an evening of dance, music, and celebrations."

On November 2, a large crowd of Bollywood fans gathered at The Theatre in Great Canadian Toronto to see actor Madhuri Dixit perform live as she kicked off her international tour across the USA and Canada. However, many attendees reportedly left disappointed.

Several audience members shared on social media that Madhuri arrived three hours late, left early, and gave a ‘lacklustre interview’ instead of performing on stage as they had hoped. Although short dance clips of her from the event went viral, fans complained that the show was not the ‘concert’ they were promised.

A few days later, the organisers, True Sound Live Ltd., issued an official statement admitting there had been a miscommunication.