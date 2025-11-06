Anunay Sood's Last Instagram Post Before Death Featured Automobile 'Legends', Weekend In Las Vegas

Popular travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood breathed his last on November 5. An official statement from his family confirmed the news of his passing, but did not list the reason behind his demise. Following his sudden death, his fans and followers took to the comment section to mourn his loss. His most recent social media activity before passing suggests that he was in Las Vegas.



Anunay Sood's last Instagram post was about his weekend in Las Vegas

On November 4, two days before his death, Anunay Sood took to his Instagram account to share a series of photos from his time in Las Vegas. The Dubai-based influencer, shared pictures from an automobile event that also featured Horacio Pagani, the founder of Pagani Automobili. He could be seen mingling at the event and even had his fan moment on acquiring autographs from the legends.

Anunay shared the photos from the Concours at Wynn Las Vegas — officially known as the Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance, a luxury automobile event. The annual show held in Nevada celebrates the world's most luxurious and well-designed cars. Sharing the photos from the event, Anunay wrote in the caption, “Still can’t believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines. Which one would you take for a spin??" The post reflected the influencer's love for automobiles and travelling.



Anunay Sood's family shares an official statement confirming his death

The news of Anunay Sood's death was confirmed by his family through a statement on his Instagram account, which read, “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood's passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request that you avoid gathering crowds near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace.”

Social media users and fellow influencers took to the comment section to express shock at the development. One of the leading travel influencers in India, Anunay Sood, has received much recognition and praise across Instagram and YouTube. He was also featured by NetGeo India, CN Traveller India, and Lonely Planet India. He also enjoyed a 1.4 million follower base on Instagram, followed by thousands of subscribers on YouTube.