Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara's Fan-Girl Moment With Singer Dua Lipa, Pic Goes Viral
Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara had her best moment when she posed with Dua Lipa. The picture is now going viral on social media.
Dua Lipa performed live in Mumbai on November 30 as part of Zomato Feeding India Initiative. The pop star sent fans into frenzy after the singer sang all the hit tracks including the famous mashup of Levitating. Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara was amongst the celebrities who had attended the show. Her picture with the singer is now going viral on social media.
Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara’s picture with Dua Lipa
Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram story to share a collage of two pictures that show her, Sitara and others posing with Dua Lipa. Sitara looked pretty in an off-shoulder shimmery dress, while her mother Namrata donned a black co-ord set with a navy-blue jacket.
Namrata took to Instagram and wrote, “@dualipa just stunning," along with a red heart emoji. Meanwhile, Sitara dropped a series of selfies with Dua Lipa. The pop singer posed happily with Sitara and her friends. She shared the same pictures of her Instagram story with the caption, “Still screaming." Clearly, they all had a blast at the concert! Sitara too shared selfies in her Instagram post.
All about Dua Lipa’s concert in Mumbai
Dua Lipa performed her hit tracks like New Rules, Training Season, Levitating, One Kiss, These Walls and others during her Mumbai concert. She also debuted her new outfit, looking stunning in a white dress with silver frills. Videos of her electrifying performances have flooded social media. She also did the viral Levitating X Badshah mashup for the Indian crowds, as fans went wild.
On her India trip, Dua Lipa is accompanied by her boyfriend Callum Turner. The couple stepped out in Mumbai for dinner on Friday night as they twinned in black.
