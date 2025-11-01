Mahhi Vij Addresses Alimony Speculations Amid Divorce Rumours With Jay Bhanushal, Bashes Social Media For Spreading 'Fake Narratives'

Recently, rumours got air that Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij allegedly ended their marriage after being together for 15 years. Earlier reports even claimed they had finalised their divorce between July and August 2025. However, Mahhi has now posted a video on her YouTube channel, responding to the divorce rumours and addressing claims that suggest she is taking ₹5 crore in alimony from Jay.

Mahhi Vij addresses alimony and divorce rumours

Taking to YouTube, Mahhi shared an 8-minute video in which she shut down all the buzz with a bold remark against fake news spreaders. She started her video saying, “Alimony ke baare mein, jab tak aap log mere muh se nahi sunte, kisi news pe mat jao.” “Jab proof ho, tab baat kijiye. Mujhe alimony hi samajh nahi aata. Mere liye, agar ek insaan paise kamaye hain, toh ek aurat ka uss par haq nahi banta jab aap rishte se alag ho jaate ho. Main yeh baat apne liye nahi, balki samaj ke liye, as a woman keh rahi hoon. Mujhe lagta hai woh paise uss insaan ke hain jisne kamaye hain,” she further said.

While the actress did not clarify whether she and Jay are separating, Mahhi said, “Jay is my family and a wonderful father to my children.”

Mahhi added, “Jab raaste alag ho jaate hain, toh apna khud kamao, aur jab saath mein ho, tab bhi har ladki ko financially independent hona chahiye, na ki apne father ya husband ke paison par dependent. Alimony ke baare mein, jab tak aap log mere muh se nahi sunte, kisi news pe mat jao.”

Although she did not confirm whether she and Jay are divorcing, Mahhi said, “Please do not believe any news until I say it. Please respect our privacy, our children’s, our family’s, and our parents’ privacy. Please leave us alone. If we ever feel the need to share something, we will. Jay is my family, and he will always be my family. He is a wonderful father to my children and a wonderful human being.”

When did the Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali’s divorce rumours start?

Of late, Jay and Mahhi have stopped posting photos together on their Instagram accounts. Instead, they now share pictures featuring their three children. Since fans noticed speculations began. However, both have chosen not to respond directly to the ongoing online speculation. The couple, who married in 2010, are parents to three kids.