BLACKPINK Lisa's Wild Halloween Look Goes Viral, Know What Kpop Idol Wearing That Makes Heads Turn

BLACKPINK Lisa’s this year's Halloween makeover was nothing but ICONIC! Korean pop idol left no crumbs as gossipmongers were stunned by her sparkling golden look. On Friday, October 31, she took to Instagram to share a series of photos revealing her spooky night outfit, and it went viral in no time.

BLACKPINK Lisa’s Halloween look is inspired by which character?

This year, Lisa drew inspiration from the siren, a character in the Jibaro episode from Netflix’s animated anthology series Love, Death & Robots Volume 3. Directed by Alberto Mielgo, the episode follows a deaf knight who meets a dangerous and seductive siren. The character proved to be the perfect muse for Lisa’s Halloween transformation. She shared the photos with the caption, “Jibaro.”

Decode Lisa’s Halloween costume

In the photos, the BLACKPINK member is seen wearing an extravagant gold outfit adorned with beads, metallic chains, and other decorations that flowed down her arms and legs. She completed the look with a bold headpiece, several necklaces, and a rose-shaped ring to perfectly channel the character’s essence. Lisa embraced the role by styling her hair like a sleek black bob with bangs. Her makeup looked equally stunning, featuring dark gold, purple, and crimson eyeshadow, blue eyebrows, bold red lips decorated with rhinestones, and dramatic eyeliner to recreate the siren’s mysterious charm. The pictures are now going viral, with fans calling her look ‘surreal,’ ‘iconic,’ and ‘dreamy.’

