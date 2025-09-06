Updated 6 September 2025 at 17:07 IST
Malaika Arora Sells Mumbai Apartment For ₹5.3 Crore, Adding Profit To ₹100 Crore Net Worth
Malaika Arora recently sold her luxury apartment in Andheri West, Mumbai, for ₹5.30 crore, as confirmed by property registration records on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website, accessed through the real estate platform Square Yards.
Malaika Arora just got a profitable deal to add to her real estate portfolio. She recently sold her luxury apartment in Andheri West, Mumbai, for ₹5.30 crore, as confirmed by property registration records on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website, accessed through the real estate platform Square Yards. The sale was officially registered in August 2025.
The apartment lies in the Runwal Elegante project at Lokhandwala Complex, one of the most desirable locations in Andheri West.
With a carpet area of 1,369 sq. ft. and a built-up area of 1,643 sq. ft., the property came with one car parking space. The deal involved a stamp duty of ₹31.08 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000. She had purchased it for ₹3.26 crore in March 2018, earning a profit of about ₹2.04 crore, reflecting a 62% rise in value. Reports state that Malaika Arora’s net worth stands at ₹100 crore.
Several celebrities, including Kajol, Randeep Hooda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Gurmeet Choudhary, Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar, Ronit Bose Roy, and Kartik Aaryan, have recently bought properties in the area.
Andheri West stands out as one of Mumbai’s top residential and lifestyle hubs, famous for its premium housing, entertainment options, and lively social scene.
Talking about her personal life, every Onam, Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita make sure to visit their mother Joyce’s home to enjoy the delicious sadhya she lovingly prepares. This year was no different as the sisters celebrated Onam with her. On Friday, Malaika shared a sweet collage on Instagram with pictures of her mother and, of course, the sadhya. Sadhya is a traditional vegetarian feast from Kerala, India, consisting of a wide variety of dishes served on a banana leaf.
