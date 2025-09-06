Republic World
Updated 6 September 2025 at 16:04 IST

Rise and Fall: Arjun Bijlani To Dhanashree Varma, Check Out The Complete List Of Contestants

Rise and Fall: Viewers can watch the reality-based show on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM and anytime on Amazon MX Player.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Rise And Fall Contestant List
Rise And Fall Contestant List | Image: Instagram
Rise and Fall Full Contestant List: Businessman Ashneer Grover is set to host a reality show, Rise & Fall. According to the promo, the show's format is that there will be a tussle between four celebrities per episode, where two will be in the penthouse, maintaining their position as Rulers, while the other two will be in the basement fighting to Rise to the penthouse, toppling a Ruler. As the show will stream on Amazon MX Players from today, September 6, we have curated the full list of contestants participating in the show.

Take a look at Rise and Fall's full contestant list

Arjun Bijlani

Dhanashree Varma

Kiku Sharda

Kubbra Sait

Aditya Narayan

Anaya Bangar

Sangeeta Phogat

Nayandeep Rakshit

Pawan Singh

Bali

Arbaaz Patel

Aarush Bhola

Aahana Kumra

Akriti Negi

Noorin Sha

All about Rise and Fall

The show will continue for 42 days. The first episode has released and the synopsis reads, "As the contestants enter the Tower, the game begins with Ashneer's twist, they must confront the fate of either the luxurious penthouse or the struggle of the basement." However, on Sony Entertainment Television, it will go on air at 10:30 PM.

Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv

Published On: 6 September 2025 at 16:04 IST

