Rise and Fall: Arjun Bijlani To Dhanashree Varma, Check Out The Complete List Of Contestants
Rise and Fall: Viewers can watch the reality-based show on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM and anytime on Amazon MX Player.
Rise and Fall Full Contestant List: Businessman Ashneer Grover is set to host a reality show, Rise & Fall. According to the promo, the show's format is that there will be a tussle between four celebrities per episode, where two will be in the penthouse, maintaining their position as Rulers, while the other two will be in the basement fighting to Rise to the penthouse, toppling a Ruler. As the show will stream on Amazon MX Players from today, September 6, we have curated the full list of contestants participating in the show.
Take a look at Rise and Fall's full contestant list
Arjun Bijlani
Dhanashree Varma
Kiku Sharda
Kubbra Sait
Aditya Narayan
Anaya Bangar
Sangeeta Phogat
Nayandeep Rakshit
Pawan Singh
Bali
Arbaaz Patel
Aarush Bhola
Aahana Kumra
Akriti Negi
Noorin Sha
All about Rise and Fall
The show will continue for 42 days. The first episode has released and the synopsis reads, "As the contestants enter the Tower, the game begins with Ashneer's twist, they must confront the fate of either the luxurious penthouse or the struggle of the basement." However, on Sony Entertainment Television, it will go on air at 10:30 PM.
