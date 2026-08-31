Manasi Parekh Safely Returns To India From China Amid Flash Floods: Reaching Nepal Border Felt Like Winning A War

Actor Manasi Parekh has safely returned to Mumbai on Sunday after being stranded amidst flash floods and landslides along the Nepal-China border during Sadhguru's Isha Foundation's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

In the videos doing the rounds on the internet, Manasi could be seen getting emotional upon reuniting with her husband and daughter at the Mumbai airport. Tears rolled down their faces as the family finally saw each other again after the ordeal.

After returning home, Manasi also thanked everyone who had been constantly checking on her and expressing concern about her well-being.

Sharing how overwhelming the past three to four days had been, the actor on Instagram wrote, "Thank you so much for all the love, messages, calls and prayers. The last 3-4 days have been overwhelming and getting out of China and reaching the Nepal border felt like winning a war."

Manasi recalled how a massive landslide in Nyalam, Tibet, brought their journey to a standstill, leaving her and the other pilgrims trapped in their bus for nearly four hours. After authorities cleared the route, the group was able to move ahead towards Nepal. However, their ordeal was far from over, as they soon encountered another landslide near the Nepal border.

"There was a huge land slide at the China town of Nyalam which kept us waiting in our bus for 4 hours till we could start our journey out of China by road. Then after a long bus ride of 40 miles we reached the border of Nepal where there had been another landslide which we had to walk through as there was no other way for us to make it till the buses waiting on the other side.And then it was the bumpiest bus ride of our lives as we made our way to Kathmandu which was 4 hours away.

But all this was worth it because it meant coming back to Mumbai, To my family and getting to kiss my daughter," she shared.

According to the updated data, the highest number of fatalities has been recorded in Chitwan with 264 deaths, followed by Nawalparasi East with 194, Nawalparasi West with 120, Gorkha with 58, Nuwakot with 52, Dhading with 50, Tanahun with 37, and Rasuwa with 13.Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Authority (NDRRMA) announced that as of 1 PM on Sunday, 2,502 individuals remain missing as rescue operations continue across multiple affected areas.

Unidentified bodies are being stored at 21 hospitals nationwide while authorities work on identification procedures.

Out of the total missing persons, NDRRMA stated that 933 are workers from regional hydropower projects, 592 are foreign nationals, and 127 are Nepali citizens travelling with foreign groups.Dozens of missing reports also include personnel from the Nepal Police, Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, Customs Office, and Immigration Office.

Authorities report 239 injured individuals are currently receiving care or have been discharged, supported by six surgical medical teams deployed to the disaster zone.

Nearly 20,000 security personnel have been deployed, leading to 8,730 total rescues by ground forces.

Air crews have conducted 363 helicopter flights, airlifting 3,081 people, including 236 foreigners, and rescuing 279 individuals directly from a flooded hydropower tunnel over recent days. (ANI)

