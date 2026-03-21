Manish Malhotra's Mother's Prayer Meet: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Anu Malik, Bobby Deol And Other Pay Their Condolences

After the funeral, the designer shared an emotional post on Instagram, posting a picture of his mother with the caption, "Love and Miss you Forever."

After his post, many celebrities offered condolences. Ananya Panday, Upasana Kamineni, Zoya Akhtar, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Riddhima Kapoor and others responded with heart emojis.

"She was just amazing manish..," wrote Farah Khan in the comment section. Legendary actor Anupam Kher also expressed his condolences, writing, "Sorry for your loss my dear Manish. Nothing in the world can replace the emotion called MOTHER."

"You reflect her in every moment of kindness and love you so generously share..Deepest condolences and love to you Manish," wrote Dia Mirza.