Updated 21 March 2026 at 19:52 IST
Manish Malhotra's Mother's Prayer Meet: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Anu Malik, Bobby Deol And Other Pay Their Condolences
Manish's mother, Sudarshan Malhotra, passed away on March 19. Her funeral was held on Friday morning at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium, Mumbai.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday evening hosted a prayer meet in memory of his mother, Sudarshan Malhotra. The prayer meet saw notable film personalities, including Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Twinkle Khanna, Bobby Deol, Sophie Choudry, and Anu Malik, who came to offer their support and pay condolences to Manish.
Manish's mother, Sudarshan Malhotra, passed away on March 19. Her funeral was held on Friday morning at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium, Mumbai.
After the funeral, the designer shared an emotional post on Instagram, posting a picture of his mother with the caption, "Love and Miss you Forever."
After his post, many celebrities offered condolences. Ananya Panday, Upasana Kamineni, Zoya Akhtar, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Riddhima Kapoor and others responded with heart emojis.
"She was just amazing manish..," wrote Farah Khan in the comment section. Legendary actor Anupam Kher also expressed his condolences, writing, "Sorry for your loss my dear Manish. Nothing in the world can replace the emotion called MOTHER."
"You reflect her in every moment of kindness and love you so generously share..Deepest condolences and love to you Manish," wrote Dia Mirza.
Also Read: Rakesh Bedi Gave Himself The 'Dhurandhar' Title Much Before Aditya Dhar's Film, Actor's 12-year-old Qubool Hai Dialogue Goes Viral
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 21 March 2026 at 19:52 IST