Mannara Chopra commenced her career in front of the camera, way back in 2014. However, it is only recently that she has found herself finding a durable place in the limelight - considering her long standing stint in a popular reality television show. Despite the time it has taken for her to reach this position, the actress has not once thought of relying on her cousins' - Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's stardom.

Mannara Chopra will not give into rumour mongers



Mannara Chopra recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan's podcast. Her appearance saw her detail how for most of her time in the public eye, she has actively tried to fight allegations of being a byproduct of nepotism. She said, "If I would take my family’s name, they would have called me a nepo kid. They would have said that I don’t have a personality. Now that I didn’t take their names, they created another story that I my relationship with my sisters is not good."

The actress and now reality television personality, further stated that she has always been a rather loving child, a trait she believes she has learnt from her own mother. Mannara added, "My relations are very sorted. I am a very loving child and I have learned this from my mother."

Mannara Chopra says not mentioning Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra was a deliberate decision



The podcast episode also saw Mannara share how she has always strived to be recognised on her own merit, as opposed to being tagged as somebody else's relation. The actress said, " didn’t take their names because I really wanted people to see me and who I am, and I wanted to fight my own battle. When I walk into meetings and look tests, that is just me standing alone in those parameters."

Mannara also asserted how Priyanka's rise to stardom had a great impact on all the cousins, inspiring them to chart their own journeys. She added, "She had a strong impact on all the cousins. She has always projected herself as a strong and independent woman. I looked up to her while growing up because I noticed how she could...do whatever she wants, and rule the world according to her terms."