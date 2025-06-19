Mannara Chopra's Father's Prayer Meet: Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth and Abhishek Kumar Pay Final Respects

Mannara Chopra and her family are mourning the loss of Raman Rai Handa, actress’ father who passed away at 72 in Mumbai. Although the cause of death is unclear, reports suggest he had been unwell for some time. On June 18, his family conducted his last rites and funeral procession. Today, loved ones gathered at a Gurudwara to pay their final respects.

Mannara Chopra's father's prayer meet

Mannara Chopra recently visited a Gurudwara to pray in memory of her late father, Advocate Raman Rai Handa, who passed away on June 16, 2025. Videos of her visit have surfaced on social media. In clips shared by the paparazzi page Viral Bhayani, the Zid actress and her sister are seen stepping out of a car, with Mannara holding a photo of her father. At the Gurudwara, Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra and actress' Bigg Boss 17 co-star Abhishek Kumar were also present to pay their respects.

Earlier, Mannara shared an emotional post on social media, expressing the pain of losing her "pillar of strength." The family later performed the last rites and rituals at the crematorium.

Mannara Chopra and her sister were away from the city when their father passed away. The two were seen arriving in Mumbai on the morning of 17 June. Videos from the airport showed them looking distressed and hurrying towards their car.