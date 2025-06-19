Kuberaa: 19 Scenes Featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanush And Nagarjuna Trimmed By CBFC Ahead Of Release, Film Passed With U/A Certificate

Kuberaa is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 20. The film will clash with Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza starrer Sitraare Zameen Par. Headlined by Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna, Kuberaa is touted as a pan-Indian film. Ahead of the release, the movie has obtained its censor certificate.

Kuberaa completes CBFC formalities

On June 18, the Kuberaa makers completed the censor board formalities for the film. However, the Central Board of Film Certification requested nearly 19 cuts in the movie. As per the certificate, scenes featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh. As per a report in Andhra Box Office, 19 visuals from the movie were deleted by the makers. In total, the deletions have amounted to 13 minutes and 41 seconds of the film.



The CBFC passed Kuberaa with a U/A certificate, deeming it fit for public viewing by an audience over 13 years of age. The total runtime of the movie is 181 minutes in Telugu and 182 minutes in Tamil. The makers of the movie took to their official X (formerly Twitter) to announce that the film has completed the censor formalities. The makers also announced that the film is a socio-drama.



Kuberaa's advanced bookings yet to open in Andhra Pradesh, makers request ticket price hike

Kuberaa makers commenced the advanced bookings of the film as soon as the CBFC certification came through. However, as per Gulte, the pre-sales are yet to begin in Andhra Pradesh. The makers of the film have requested that a price hike be allowed on Kuberaa tickets. The government approved the same, and the movie has been provided with relaxation on ticket prices.



Official government order on Kuberaa price hike I Image: X