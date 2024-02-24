Advertisement

Allu Arjun and Manoj Bajpayee reunited at the Berlin International Film Festival. Manoj posted some pictures with the Pushpa star on social media along with some images of the cast and crew of The Fable, which was screened at the 74th edition of the film festival.

Manoj and Allu Arjun at Berlinale | Image: Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram

Manoj and Allu Arjun reunite at international film festival

Manoj Bajpayee and Allu Arjun have come a long way in the film industry after they worked together in the Telugu films Happy (2006) and Vedam (2010). Their two collaborations was much-loved by the fans and their reunion sparked interest in them come together once again. Sharing the photos, Manoj wrote on Instagram, "Berlinale buzz with The Fable squad and a special reunion with @alluarjunonline after 12 years since our Telugu films Happy & Vedam...to old bonds and new tales (sic)."

Manoj's The Fable screened at Berlinale 2024

Manoj Bajpayee and Deepak Dobriyal starrer The Fable, directed by Raam Reddy, was the only film from India this year to compete in one of the key categories at the Berlin International Film Festival.

A follow up to Reddy's celebrated debut Thithi, the film premiered at the 74th edition of the festival in the Encounters Competition segment, which also featured 14 other titles from around the globe. A US-Indian co-production, The Fable also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, Tillotama Shome, Hiral Sidhu and child actor Awan Pookot.

Manoj with the cast of The Fable | Image: Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram

In a couple of other photos shared by Manoj, he could be seen posing with the cast and crew of The Fable. Manoj, who most recently featured in critically-acclaimed Joram and is part of Netflix streaming show Killer Soup, called working on the movie "a remarkable experience".