Updated February 24th, 2024 at 14:05 IST
Manoj Bajpayee-Allu Arjun Catch Up After A Decade At Berlinale 2024, Joram Actor Calls It 'Special'
Manoj Bajpayee's The Fable was screened at the 74th edition of Berlinale. Allu Arjun's Pushpa was also screened on the sidelines of the film festival.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Allu Arjun and Manoj Bajpayee reunited at the Berlin International Film Festival. Manoj posted some pictures with the Pushpa star on social media along with some images of the cast and crew of The Fable, which was screened at the 74th edition of the film festival.
Manoj and Allu Arjun reunite at international film festival
Manoj Bajpayee and Allu Arjun have come a long way in the film industry after they worked together in the Telugu films Happy (2006) and Vedam (2010). Their two collaborations was much-loved by the fans and their reunion sparked interest in them come together once again. Sharing the photos, Manoj wrote on Instagram, "Berlinale buzz with The Fable squad and a special reunion with @alluarjunonline after 12 years since our Telugu films Happy & Vedam...to old bonds and new tales (sic)."
Manoj's The Fable screened at Berlinale 2024
Manoj Bajpayee and Deepak Dobriyal starrer The Fable, directed by Raam Reddy, was the only film from India this year to compete in one of the key categories at the Berlin International Film Festival.
A follow up to Reddy's celebrated debut Thithi, the film premiered at the 74th edition of the festival in the Encounters Competition segment, which also featured 14 other titles from around the globe. A US-Indian co-production, The Fable also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, Tillotama Shome, Hiral Sidhu and child actor Awan Pookot.
Advertisement
In a couple of other photos shared by Manoj, he could be seen posing with the cast and crew of The Fable. Manoj, who most recently featured in critically-acclaimed Joram and is part of Netflix streaming show Killer Soup, called working on the movie "a remarkable experience".
Advertisement
Published February 24th, 2024 at 14:05 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
How Red Sea crisis affect Indian industriesEconomy News14 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.