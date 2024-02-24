English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 14:05 IST

Manoj Bajpayee-Allu Arjun Catch Up After A Decade At Berlinale 2024, Joram Actor Calls It 'Special'

Manoj Bajpayee's The Fable was screened at the 74th edition of Berlinale. Allu Arjun's Pushpa was also screened on the sidelines of the film festival.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Manoj Bajpayee and Allu Arjun
Manoj Bajpayee and Allu Arjun | Image:Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Allu Arjun and Manoj Bajpayee reunited at the Berlin International Film Festival. Manoj posted some pictures with the Pushpa star on social media along with some images of the cast and crew of The Fable, which was screened at the 74th edition of the film festival.

Manoj and Allu Arjun at Berlinale | Image: Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram

Manoj and Allu Arjun reunite at international film festival

Manoj Bajpayee and Allu Arjun have come a long way in the film industry after they worked together in the Telugu films Happy (2006) and Vedam (2010). Their two collaborations was much-loved by the fans and their reunion sparked interest in them come together once again. Sharing the photos, Manoj wrote on Instagram, "Berlinale buzz with The Fable squad and a special reunion with @alluarjunonline after 12 years since our Telugu films Happy & Vedam...to old bonds and new tales (sic)."

Manoj's The Fable screened at Berlinale 2024

Manoj Bajpayee and Deepak Dobriyal starrer The Fable, directed by Raam Reddy, was the only film from India this year to compete in one of the key categories at the Berlin International Film Festival.

A follow up to Reddy's celebrated debut Thithi, the film premiered at the 74th edition of the festival in the Encounters Competition segment, which also featured 14 other titles from around the globe. A US-Indian co-production, The Fable also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Priyanka Bose, Tillotama Shome, Hiral Sidhu and child actor Awan Pookot.

Advertisement
Manoj with the cast of The Fable | Image: Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram

In a couple of other photos shared by Manoj, he could be seen posing with the cast and crew of The Fable. Manoj, who most recently featured in critically-acclaimed Joram and is part of Netflix streaming show Killer Soup, called working on the movie "a remarkable experience".

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 24th, 2024 at 14:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Former US President Donald Trump

Trump On IVF

4 hours ago
Masi Magam

Masi Magam Festival Begin

5 hours ago
PM Modi interacted with women

PM Modi With Women

5 hours ago
Divya Agarwal, Apurva Padgaonkar

Divya's Cocktail Party

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Quality Time

14 hours ago
#SandeshkhaliRevolt

Shahjahan absconding

15 hours ago
Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's Hydarabad Album

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Turns 90s Heroine

15 hours ago
pm modi

PM Modi Uses VR

19 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar On China

19 hours ago
Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

21 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

a day ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

a day ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

a day ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

a day ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pune: Speeding Truck Smashes 4 More Vehicles Near Navale Bridge Chowk

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. How Red Sea crisis affect Indian industries

    Economy News14 minutes ago

  3. Banks report earnings miss due to higher operating expenses

    Economy News14 minutes ago

  4. Kirron Kher Left Acting In Her ‘Prime’ To Raise Him, Says Sikander Kher

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. No Turning Back With Technology, You Can't Curb It: Aamir On AI

    Entertainment20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo