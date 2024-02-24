Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 09:27 IST

Pushpa 2 Interval Scene Between Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil To Be A BIG Highlight

According to social media buzz, a pre-interval sequence featuring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil will become the highlight of the film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Pushpa characters
Pushpa characters | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule has generated immense excitement ahead of its release on August 15. The pan-India movie has been filming at a brisk pace and is expected to begin promotions soon. While the makers have been conscious to let plot details out, a rumoured scene that is reportedly part of the Sukumar directorial has left fans excited.

Pushpa poster | Image: IMDb

Pushpa 2 to dig deeper into Pushpa Raj and Bhanwar Singh's rivalry

Pushpa: The Rise (2021) teased an epic rivalry between the titular character, essayed by Allu Arjun and IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat played by Fahadh Faasil. The movie's ending was just a trip of the iceberg when it comes to exploring the dynamics between the two high-wattage characters. The team has already teased an intense rivalry between the two characters and according to social media buzz a pre-interval sequence featuring the two characters will become the highlight of the film.

A still from Pushpa | Image: IMDb

According to reports, director Sukumar has shot an interval sequence with an emotional song between Pushpa Raj and Bhanwar Singh. If this turns out according to expectations, fans will surely be in for a treat.

Allu Arjun teases Pushpa Raj and Bhanwar Singh's characters in Pushpa sequel

Pushpa 2: The Rule is due to release August 15, during the Indian Independence Day holiday frame. In Pushpa, police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil, emerges as a hiccup for Pushpa. The conflict between them is going to “escalate to a much bigger, bigger scale,” Allu Arjun said.    

Talking about the bigger scale of the sequel, the Bunny actor added, "Pushpa 2 is going to have a very different shade of Pushpa than what you’ve seen in Pushpa 1, because it is the lower end of the spectrum that you’ve seen."

“You’ll see the highest end of the spectrum in terms of characterisation. So you’ll see him on a very high note, you’ll see him on a very high scale, in terms of characterisation, in terms of this scale and presentation and the canvas of the problems are going to be much bigger than what it was compared to ‘Pushpa 1.’ It’s going to be a bigger canvas, and there is a different dimension to the characterisation,” he added. 
 

(With IANS inputs)

Published February 24th, 2024 at 09:27 IST

