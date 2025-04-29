Korean Actor Lee Seung-gi Breaks Ties With Wife Lee Da-in's Family Due To Misconduct? Here's What We Know

A Korean Odyssey Lee Seung-gi announced a shocking decision to cut all the ties with his wife's family following the indictment of his father-in-law for stock price manipulation. Lee shared this decision in a statement on Tuesday.

Through his agency, Big Planet Made Entertainment, Lee stated on April 29, "I am sorry to convey this article with a heavy heart," and added, "I have been fined in the revocation and remand for the illegal matter that has been continuously raised by my father-in-law, but I have recently been charged by the investigative agency again due to similar illegal acts."

The actor addressed his father-in-law's "unlawful acts" and the ongoing legal proceedings. "Hello, this is Lee Seung-gi. It is with a heavy heart that I write this message. My father-in-law, who had previously received a fine in the retrial concerning allegations of illegal activities, has recently been indicted again for similar acts by investigative authorities. I had been waiting for the outcome, trusting in the family, but I am now devastated and speechless over his wrongful actions," he wrote.

Seung-gi expressed regret to those affected by his "hasty judgment." "I deeply regret speaking carelessly last year without properly reviewing the matters related to my father-in-law. I believe any illegal actions must face appropriate punishment, and I sincerely apologise to the victims who may have suffered due to my hasty judgment. I am also truly sorry to everyone who trusted and supported me," he added.

He revealed the impact on family trust. "This incident has irreparably damaged the trust within our family. After much deliberation, my wife and I have decided to sever ties with her family. Moving forward, I will strive to uphold the right values and take responsibility to contribute to a healthier society. Once again, I bow my head in apology for causing concern and disappointment over this personal matter," he concluded.

Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in married on April 7, 2023, two years after confirming their relationship publicly in May 2021. In November 2023, they announced Lee Da-in's pregnancy, and their first child was born in February 2024.

Lee Da-in is the daughter of veteran actor Kyun Mi-ri. Her stepfather, Lee Hong-hun, faced legal trouble for stock price manipulation in 2016.

He was accused of making false public disclosures, including claims about investments from Hong Kong-based capital, during a paid-in capital increase.