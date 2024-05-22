Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bhaiyya Ji, recently weighed in on the possibility of entering politics. The actor said while he performs his duty as a citizen, he has no interest in pursuing a career in that field. He is content with the work he does in the film industry.

Manoj Bajpayee up for a career in politics?

In a conversation with PTI, on the possibility of him entering politics, Bajpayee said he does not understand the world of politics. The actor said he definitely fulfils his responsibility of voting every five years, and after that, he gets back to his work in the entertainment world.

Manoj Bajpayee talks about Bhaiyya Ji

Coming back to his upcoming release, Manoj Bajpayee said he drew inspiration from the megastar Amitabh Bachchan as well as his contemporaries Shatrughan Sinha and Vinod Khanna to play a massy hero in Bhaiyya Ji. The revenge action film is directed by Apoorva Singh Karki, who earlier directed the actor in the critically acclaimed movie Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai.

In the movie, the actor is playing the titular role, a man out to avenge his brother's death. "I grew up watching commercial films and all the big stars of that time, they were all my inspiration, be it Shatru ji , Vinod Khanna ji, Amit ji or Jeetendra Sahab and all of them. It happened subconsciously. I knew that I had to do certain things to make him look attractive on screen. So that everyone would like to be a figure like Bhaiyya Ji," he said. Meanwhile, the film marks Manoj Bajpyee's 100th outing in the Indian cinema.

