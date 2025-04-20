Manoj Muntashir Fires Back At Anurag Kashyap, Lyricist Challenges Filmmaker's Brahmin Comments, Says, 'Restrain Your Words'

Anurag Kashyap, who is facing the flak on social media for his controversial and derogatory remarks on the Brahmin community, on Sunday, got another flash by Writer-lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

On April 20, writer-lyricist Manoj Muntashir addressed the row on Instagram and slammed Ugly director for his outrageous comments, saying, ‘aukaat mein raho.’

Manoj Muntashir slammed Anurag Kashyap for his controversial Brahmin remark

On Instagram, Manoj Muntashir posted a video addressing Anurag Kashyap’s comments, where the filmmaker criticised the Brahmin community for opposing Phule. Responding in Hindi, Manoj said in video, “Aamdani kam ho to kharchon par, aur jaankari kam ho to shabdon par control rakhna zaroori hai. Anurag Kashyap, tumhari to aamdani bhi kam hai aur jaankari bhi — isliye dono par control karo. Tumhare shareer mein itna paani nahi hai ke Brahmanon ki inch bhar legacy ko dushit kar pao (If your income is low, you need to control your expenses, and if your knowledge is limited, you must control your words. Anurag Kashyap, both your income and knowledge are limited — so control both. There isn’t enough water in your body to tarnish even an inch of the Brahmin legacy).”

Manoj further challenged Anurag, stating that such hatred may arise and fade, but the proud Brahmin tradition will endure. Declaring his stance as a Brahmin, he openly dared Anurag to comment on the video and choose one name from the 21 he had listed.

When did Anurag Kashyap’s controversy started?

Anurag Kashyap trapped himself in a major controversy when he made offensive remarks about the Brahmin community during a heated social media argument. He stated, "I will pss on Brahmins. Any problem?" ("Brahmin pe main moo***ga, koi problem?").