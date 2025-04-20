MC Stan Makes First Public Appearance After Facing Intense Backlash For Allegedly Flirting With Multiple Influencers

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan has made headlines for controversial reasons recently. Last month, several influencers accused him of sending direct messages on Instagram, calling them "beautiful" and "gorgeous," and essentially flirting. The rapper faced intense backlash after the alleged screenshots went viral. While he has not yet addressed the accusations publicly, the Urvashi singer was recently spotted in town, and a video of his appearance went viral.

MC Stan makes first public appearance after facing heat for online flirting controversy

On April 19, MC Stan was seen near his home at Baba Siddique's apartment in Maqba Heights, Mumbai. In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, he appeared wearing a blue lang kurta while talking on his phone. The clip has gone viral as it marks his first public appearance.

Screenshots of MC Stan’s messages were shared by several influencers on Instagram. One of them, Misimi Kashyap, was surprised to receive a direct message from the rapper on Saturday.

MC Stan got troll after screenshots of flirty DMs to influencers surface

MC Stan faced heavy trolling after screenshots of his unsolicited direct messages went viral on social media. Many people condemned his actions, calling them "creepy." A user remarked, "He needs to stop embarrassing himself," while another commented, "Seriously, he needs to stop because this is the most embarrassing." Several users mocked his typo, with one pointing out, "Damn ki spelling galat hai stan bhai," and another adding, "Bro, it's 'you,' not 'uh.'"

MC Stan began his music journey at the age of 12, performing qawwalis. His popularity soared with tracks like Ek Din Pyar and Khuja Mat, and his albums Tadipaar and Insaan became major hits.