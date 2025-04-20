Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Box Office Collection Day 2: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Film Crashes After Low Opening

Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Box Office Collection Day 2: The latest Telugu release witnessed a downfall in its numbers on day 2 after a slow start on Friday. The holiday on April 18 could not help the film achieve the numbers it would have hoped for and day 2 was dismal for the film as the biz registered a steep decline, indicating that all is not well for the film.

Another flop for Tollywood?

Barring a few releases like Venkatesh Daggubati's Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Court: State Vs A Nobody, the year so far has been bad for Telugu movies. Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi seems to be another addition to the list of flops Tollywood is delivering this year.

After minting ₹3.4 crore on its opening day, Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi collected just ₹2 crore on day 2, taking its total to ₹5.4 crore in two days. Even before the release of the Malayalam hit Alappuzha Gymkhana in Telugu, Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi will be washed out at the box office, allowing the former to have a solo run at the theatres. Alappuzha Gymkhana was originally released on April 10, 2025, and received a positive response. The film stars Naslen Gafoor, who has already delivered a hit in Telugu states, with last year's Premalu.



Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi: What is the movie about?

At its heart, the film is about a mother and son's bonding. Arjun Vishwanath (Kalyan Ram) is an aspiring IPS officer and is the son of the honest police officer, Vyjayanthi (Vijayashanti). However, Arjun takes up the path of violence to become a vigilante in the city. Upset with his choices, Vyjayanthi keeps him away.