Meet Hardik Pandya's Rumoured Girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, 24-Year-Old Model And Star Of Oscar-Winning Documentary

Cricketer Hardik Pandya has reportedly found romance with model Mahieka Sharma after his alleged split with Jasmin Walia. Months after divorcing Natasa Stankovic and facing rumours about a breakup with Jasmin, his personal life has returned to the spotlight. Speculation grew when observant fans noticed hints in Mahieka's recent social media activity, sparking talk that the two might be dating.

Who Is Mahieka Sharma?

Mahieka Sharma is a model and actress who also shares fashion and fitness content on her official Instagram account.

She studied at Navy Children School, New Delhi, from 2014 to 2018. After that, she pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Community Psychology in Maryland, United States, from 2020 to 2021. She also completed a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Finance at Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, between 2018 and 2022.

Based on her Instagram posts, Mahieka is currently 24 years old. In 2023, she shared photos from her 22nd birthday celebration, confirming her present age as 24.

She holds a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt certification and has trained as an advanced yoga instructor. Mahieka started her career as a freelancer, first featuring in a music video for rapper Raga. She then appeared in several short film roles, including Orlando Von Einsiedel’s Into the Dusk and Omung Kumar's PM Narendra Modi (2019), alongside Vivek Oberoi.

She has appeared in advertisements for brands like Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo. In her modelling career, Mahieka has worked with top Indian designers such as Anita Dongre, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra, and Amit Aggarwal.

Mahieka stays active on Instagram, sharing fashion, fitness, and lifestyle content with over 41.2K followers. Her account has gained attention for its notable followers, including actor Arjun Kapoor, Mismatched star Vihaan Samat, and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty.