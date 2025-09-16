Raj Kundra Grilled For 5 Hours By EOW, Names THESE 3 Bollywood Actresses In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra appeared in front of Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday to record his statement in the ₹60 crore fraud case levelled by businessman Deepak Kothari. The questioning lasted for around 5 hours, in which the businessman revealed that the money was transferred to the accounts of actresses Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia, apart from Shilpa.

EOW questions Raj Kundra for 5 hours

During the 5-hour-long investigation, Raj Kundra remained silent, prompting the EOW to plan further rounds of questioning. However, he did reveal that money has been transferred directly from the company's accounts to the accounts of actresses, Shilpa, Neha and Bipasha, as fees. In addition, transactions were traced to Balaji Entertainment. So far, the EOW has tracked nearly ₹25 crore in direct transfers.

The investigation further revealed that during demonetisation, the company’s financial dealings were impacted by a cash crunch, during which certain suspicious fund transfers were made to other accounts. Evidence of these transfers has now been secured by the EOW.

The agency has further asked Raj Kundra to submit the videos he produced for Best Deal, but he revealed that those videos have been handed to the Property Cell. Now, officials will retrieve the video from the company, and further investigation will be done.

Mumbai Police stated, “Investigations are going on against actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra in an alleged fraud case of ₹60 crore. A summon was issued by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police to Raj Kundra. He was asked to appear before police for the investigation.”