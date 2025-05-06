Kiara Advani Vs Priyanka Chopra Vs Deepika Padukone Vs Alia Bhatt: Whose Met Gala Debut Was The Most Impressive?

Over the years, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and now Kiara Advani walked the MET steps. While the other actresses have returned to the gala a select times, Kiara Advani made her debut at the charity event this year. All four actresses made an impressive debut at fashion's and stuck to the theme of the event that year.

Priyanka Chopra (2017)

The Fashion actress stole the show at the MET Gala with her stunning debut in 2017. Keeping up with the theme of the year, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between, Priyanka Chopra donned a trench coat dress. Designed by Ralph Lauren, her brown gown with thigh-high slit became the talk of the town. She teamed the look with statement earrings and black boots. She styled her hair in a top knot to bring out the classic Hollywood glamour on the MET steps. The actress's debut was even more special because she attended the event with her now husband, then boyfriend Nick Jonas. However, what caught the attention of the fashion police was the 20-foot-long train attached to her outfit that followed her as she walked up the MET steps, bringing the quintessential desi Bollywood flair to New York City. Since then, Priyanka has attended the MET Gals in 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2025.

Deepika Padukone (2017)

Deepika Padukone also made her MET Gala debut in 2017. However, the actress went for an understated look as compared to Priyanka Chopra and others. The Om Shanti Om actress donned a custom Tommy Hilfiger ivory body-hugging gown. The strap of the dress and the train were diamond-studded to give the outfit a chic look. She completed the look with a diamond earring and a matching headband. Social media users and fashion critics were not impressed with her outfit at the time. Deepika returned to the MET Gala in 2018 and 2019.

Alia Bhatt (2023)



Alia Bhatt first walked the MET steps in 2023. The theme of the year was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, and the actress opted for a Prabal Gurung outfit. She donned an all-white voluminous gown, which was embellished with pearls. She paired the gown with a matching glove with silver embellishments. She wore her hair slit back and left it half tied. Her outfit received glowing reviews for following the theme of the Gala.

Kiara Advani (2025)

This year, Kiara Advani made her debut at the MET Gala. She also debuted her baby bump at the event. The actress opted for a custom Gaurav Gupta outfit and was styled by Anaita Shroff Adjania. For her first appearance, Kiara donned a black coloured off-shouldered gown which featured a breastplate and long cape. The breastplate was designed in the shape of a heart, connected to her womb, where a smaller metallic heart rested. Connecting the two was a gold metallic chain, representing the umbilical cord that connects the mother and baby.