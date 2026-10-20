Mika Singh Defends Brother Daler Mehndi Amid Lip-Syncing Controversy, Reveals Singer Underwent Major Operation



“A special request to our media friends: Please verify the facts before publishing any news! If someone makes allegations without proof, please don’t believe them blindly or spread the news without checking the truth. The way Daler Mehndi was treated on stage was disappointing. A respected minister came on stage and made allegations about him drinking alcohol. But before publishing such claims, shouldn’t we verify the facts and give the artist a chance to present his side? Would anyone dare to behave like that with an international band like Coldplay?” Mika said in a strong-worded statement.

Speaking about Daler Mehndi’s health, Mika revealed that the singer had been unwell for the past two years and was still recovering. He also clarified that Daler does not consume alcohol, defending him against the allegations reportedly made during the event.

"I know my brother Daler Mehndi, and he does not drink alcohol. He has been unwell for the past two years and is still recovering, yet he continues to perform with his band. These days, many performers use backing tracks, but nobody questions them in the same way," he added.

In a video message on his Instagram handle, Mika revealed that Daler Mehndi underwent an operation recently.

He concluded with an appeal for fairness and respect for artists.

The post sparked a wave of reactions in the comment section, showing support for the veteran singer. Among them were singers Shaan, Harshdeep Kaur, Ali Chinai and actors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kapil Sharma, Rahul Dev, Suyyash Rai, and Suniel Shetty, among others.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister and Narendra Nagar MLA Subodh Uniyal questioned Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi’s performance at the Maa Kunjapuri Mela in Tehri Garhwal, alleging that the singer appeared disoriented on stage and was lip-syncing to his songs.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday evening about a viral video showing him objecting to Mehndi’s performance during a cultural programme organised as part of the Navratri festivities, Uniyal said the singer should have done justice to his art.

“He is a big artist. If a big artist doesn’t do justice to their art…He seemed disoriented on stage and didn’t seem to be able to even keep standing. Besides this, he was only lip-syncing to his songs. I told him that he is a big artist and he should do justice to his art; he had been offered Rs 35 lakh to come and perform, but he was not even singing. So, I expressed my resentment,” Uniyal said.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand folk singer and Padma Shri awardee Pritam Bhartwan also commented on Mehndi’s performance at the event, saying he could not confirm whether the singer was under the influence of alcohol. (ANI)