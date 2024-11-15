Published 18:35 IST, November 15th 2024
Miss Universe 2024: Panama's Italy Mora Reacts To Last-Minute Disqualification Over Personal Scandal
Italy Mora, the Miss Universe contestant from Panama, has been disqualified just days before the grand finale due to a personal scandal.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
File photo of Italy Mora | Image: Instagram
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
18:35 IST, November 15th 2024