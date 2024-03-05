Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

Exclusive/ Miss World 2024 India Representative Sini Shetty Eyes Bollywood, Aims To Inspire Through Cinema

Sini Shetty harbours aspirations of becoming an actress like many beauty pageant winners before her and believes in the transformative power of cinema.

Reported by: Mugdha Kapoor
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In an exclusive interview with Republic, Sini Shetty, India's representative at the 71st edition of the Miss World pageant, revealed her aspirations beyond the crown. Set against the backdrop of India hosting the Miss World pageant after 27 years, Sini Shetty has not only secured a spot in the top 20 but also harbours a dream that transcends the ramp - a flourishing career in Bollywood, inspired by former Miss World winners Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra.

File photo of Sini Shetty | Image: Sini Shetty/Instagram

From beauty queen to Bollywood dream

Sini, echoing the aspirations of many beauty pageant winners before her, like Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Manushi Chhillar, believes in the transformative power of cinema. "For me, however you give it back, is important. I know how Indians are influenced by cinema. Cinema is the heart of Indians and once you create a brand (for yourself), you can do anything in life," she shared with Mugdha Kapoor of Republic, citing Priyanka Chopra as her inspiration.

File photo of Sini Shetty | Image: Sini Shetty/Instagram

Sini aims to inspire through cinema

The depiction of women in cinema has long sparked debate, a discourse Sini is keenly aware of. She intends to choose roles that not only challenge the status quo but also inspire. "For me, it's more about the script and how I can create an impact...Yes, the portrayal (of women in cinema) could be better, and I hope I choose scripts where I can inspire," said Sini, who is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer.

File photo of Sini Shetty | Image: Sini Shetty/Instagram

No pressure: Miss World India representative Sini Shetty on country hosting the pageant

As India gears up to host the Miss World pageant in Mumbai on March 9, for the first time since 1996, Sini feels no additional pressure. Instead, she views it as a responsibility and an opportunity. 

File photo of Sini Shetty | Image: Sini Shetty/Instagram

"No pressure at all. I think it is a responsibility because it's happening in India...It becomes a responsibility for me to address each and every query. But I am more than excited because I am a traveller. I love exploring places and meeting new people. Imagine, the entire world has come to me. I am more than excited for this. Let's hope that I make India proud not only by winning the Miss World (title) but also keeping Indian hospitality," she concluded.

Published March 5th, 2024 at 14:56 IST

