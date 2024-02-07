Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his birthday every year on February 5. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has commemorated the occasion with a social media birthday post for the actor. What's more, the post carries a picture of the two twinning, along with Aaradhya, followed by a childhood picture of Abhishek.

Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares birthday post for Abhishek Bachchan



Aishwarya recently took to her Instagram handle to share her birthday wish for husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan. The photos in the post show a smiling Aishwarya and Abhishek posing for a selfie along with their daughter, Aaradhya. The throwback photo, which appears to be from the Bachchan trios Christmas celebrations, features each of them dressed in bright red. Also in the post, is a childhood photo of the actor sporting a cheeky grin.

Advertisement

The caption to the post read, "Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday with much happiness, love, calm, peace and good health God Bless Shine on!" February 5 this year marks Abhishek Bachchan's 48th birthday.

Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be completing 17 years of marriage this year



Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot on April 20 in 2007. In a previous interview with Vogue India, Aishwarya and Abhishek spilled the beans on their marital equation. When asked how much the couple fight, Aishwarya was prompt to reply with "Oh, every day". Abhishek however, jumped in immediately to clarify that the 'fights' in question were actually just mere disagreements - something he deemed healthy.

Advertisement



He said, "They're not serious. They're healthy. It'd be really boring otherwise." The actor further added how it is also him who always apologises first as the couple have a rule that they never go to bed without having resolved a fight. He shared, "Women don't makeup - but we have a rule, we don't sleep on a fight."