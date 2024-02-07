Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 19:57 IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Twins In Red With Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya In Birthday Post For Actor

Aishwarya Bachchan shared a birthday post to commemorate Abhishek Bachchan's birthday. She shared a family photo which shows the Bachchan trio twinning.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan | Image:aishwaryaraibachchan_arb/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his birthday every year on February 5. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has commemorated the occasion with a social media birthday post for the actor. What's more, the post carries a picture of the two twinning, along with Aaradhya, followed by a childhood picture of Abhishek.

Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares birthday post for Abhishek Bachchan


Aishwarya recently took to her Instagram handle to share her birthday wish for husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan. The photos in the post show a smiling Aishwarya and Abhishek posing for a selfie along with their daughter, Aaradhya. The throwback photo, which appears to be from the Bachchan trios Christmas celebrations, features each of them dressed in bright red. Also in the post, is a childhood photo of the actor sporting a cheeky grin.

Advertisement

The caption to the post read, "Here’s wishing you Happy Birthday with much happiness, love, calm, peace and good health God Bless Shine on!" February 5 this year marks Abhishek Bachchan's 48th birthday.

Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be completing 17 years of marriage this year


Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot on April 20 in 2007. In a previous interview with Vogue India, Aishwarya and Abhishek spilled the beans on their marital equation. When asked how much the couple fight, Aishwarya was prompt to reply with "Oh, every day". Abhishek however, jumped in immediately to clarify that the 'fights' in question were actually just mere disagreements - something he deemed healthy.

Advertisement


He said, "They're not serious. They're healthy. It'd be really boring otherwise." The actor further added how it is also him who always apologises first as the couple have a rule that they never go to bed without having resolved a fight. He shared, "Women don't makeup - but we have a rule, we don't sleep on a fight."

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 18:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  2. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  4. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement