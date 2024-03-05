English
DYK Katrina Kaif Took To The Same Kathak Class As Jee Le Zara Co-star Priyanka Chopra

Katrina Kaif, in a new interview, opened up on the time when she took the same Kathak class as her Jee Le Zara co-star Priyanka Chopra.

Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif | Image:Instagram
Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra are set to co-star in Jee Le Zara. The film was announced in 2021, but has not gone on floors yet which has led to speculations of it being put on the back burner. In a new interview, the actress opened up on her equation with her fellow actress Priyanka. 

Katrina Kaif calls Priyanka Chopra ‘star’ of her Kathak class 

In an interview with Midday, Katrina Kaif revisited the time she took Kathak lessons. The actress recalled being in the same class as Priyanka Chopra. The Dil Dhadakne Do star had previously also shared her fondness for Priyanka. 

Katrina Kaid and Priyanka Chopra in Jee Le Zara announcement | Image: Instagram 

In her comment, Katrina said, “Priyanka was like the star in our Kathak class. This was the same time when I was investing myself into learning Hindi that I put myself into Kathak training. From 6 am to 12 noon, we would train in a small room with no AC.” The actress had previously also shared the story with Priyanka Chopra from the Kathak class at an event in the past. 

Katrina Kaif Reveals Her Role Was Cut From Ranbir's Bachna Ae Haseeno

In the same interview, Katrina Kaif made a revelation about her role in Bachna Ae Haseeno and said, "Bachna Ae Haseeno, I was the fourth girl. That character got cut." The plot revolves around Ranbir Kapoor's character discovering true love in a 'what goes around comes around' fashion after breaking the hearts of three women.

Bachna Ae Haseeno poster | Image: X
 

In the film, Minissha Lamba and Bipasha Basu play the women whose hearts Ranbir breaks. Deepika Padukone portrayed the character with whom Ranbir Kapoor fell in love. Ranbir and Deepika were said to have begun dating around that time.

