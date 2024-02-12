Advertisement

Renowned actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata last Saturday morning after displaying symptoms of Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident. The 73-year-old was discharged on Monday afternoon and while speaking to the media reassured fans about his health status.

What did Mithun say about his discharge post brain stroke?

Chakraborty during her address after leaving the hospital attributed his health setback to overeating but assured the public that aside from this, he faced no other complications. “I eat like a demon. So I was punished. My advice for everyone is control your diet. Those who are diabetic should not have the misconception that consuming sweets will not make any difference. Control your diet" he said.

Mithun to resume political campaign soon

Despite his health scare, Chakraborty affirmed his commitment to political engagements and declared his intent to continue campaigning for the BJP in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He said, "Who will look after the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal? I will.”

Chakraborty's political journey has been colourful with affiliations ranging from the Naxal movement during his college days to his later association with the CPI-M and eventually the Trinamool Congress, at the behest of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. However, he distanced himself from the Trinamool Congress following their reported involvement in high-profile chit fund scandals.

Chakraborty has been honoured with Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the country and has acted in around 350 films in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri and Tamil.

With inputs from IANS.