Updated February 12th, 2024 at 08:46 IST

PM Modi Inquires About Mithun Chakraborty's Health After He Suffers Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday morning. Amid his health battle, PM Modi checked up on him.

Republic Entertainment Desk
PM Modi and Mithun Chakraborty
PM Modi and Mithun Chakraborty | Image:DD News/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on Saturday morning. Later, the hospital issued a statement and revealed that the star has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. The statement further mentioned that Mithun was rushed to the hospital with symptoms of weakness in his right upper and lower limbs. After the news of Mithun Chakraborty's health condition surfaced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi checked up on his health and asked about his well-being.

PM Modi inquires about Mithun Chakraborty's health

As per DD News, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Mithun Chakraborty and asked about his health condition after he was diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. PM Narendra Modi checked up on Mithun Chakraborty to know that he is doing well after being admitted to Kolkata's Apollo hospital. Not just Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but several other politicians inquired about Mithun's health.

 

Mithun Chakraborty meets West Bengal's BJP Chief

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar met Mithun Chakraborty on Sunday. In a video shared by ANI, Mithun can be seen talking to the doctor who was advising him to take care of his health. The doctor said in Hindi which loosely translated to, "Ab theek hai, saline chal raha hai, paani aap adequate pee rahe hai. Bas peete rahiye. (Now it's ok, drip is continuing, you're drinking adequate water, keep drinking)."

The health condition of veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has improved and he is "quite stable", an official said on Sunday, as per PTI. Chakraborty, 73, was admitted to a private hospital here on Saturday, after he complained of severe chest pain.

"He is recuperating well, is fully conscious, well-oriented, active, and has consumed a soft diet. He will undergo certain investigations before his discharge," the official of the medical facility said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published February 12th, 2024 at 08:46 IST

