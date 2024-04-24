Advertisement

Mithun Chakraborty was conferred with the country's third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan, by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, April 22. The veteran star received the prestigious award in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, among others at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Later that day, the 73-year-old met PM Narendra Modi and the photos from their meeting were shared by the actor's son Mahaakshay.

When Mithun Chakraborty met PM Narendra Modi

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mahaakshay has shared a series of photos expressing his happiness as his father received the third-highest civilian award. He shared the photos from the ceremony and penned a note about feeling privileged to be his son. However, what grabbed our attention was Chakraborty's photos with PM Modi. After the award ceremony, it seems the actor met PM Modi at his office. A few photos also showed the actor accepting the Padma Bhushan Award from President Draupadi Murmu.

(Mithun meeting PM Modi | Image: Instagram)

Calling his father a "hero," Mahaakshay wrote, "What an honour and privilege it is to be your son! You are my hero dad! The greatest man I know and you are so deserving of this award! Congrats on your Padma Bhushan Award!"

Advertisement

Mithun Chakraborty on receiving the Padma Bhushan award

The actor received the prestigious award for his contributions to Indian cinema. Expressing his happiness on being conferred with Padma Bhushan, he said, "I am very happy. I have never asked for anything for myself from anyone in my life." He added, "I am very happy because when someone receives so much respect and honour... it's the happiest moment."

(Mithun accepting the Padma Bhushan Award from President Draupadi Murmu | Image: Instagram)

Reflecting on the moment he received the news of being awarded the Padma Bhushan, Mithun said, "When I received the call informing me that I was being awarded the Padma Bhushan, I was silent for a minute because I hadn't expected it... because it's a big thing. But I didn't expect it. I am happy. Thank you to everyone on the committee who selected me."