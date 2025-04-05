Mom-to-be Kiara Advani Shares Glimpse Of Her Chaitra Navratri Ashtami's Special Celebration

Today is the eighth day of Navratri , celebrated as Kanya Pujan. On this day, people traditionally serve young girls kale chane, suji ka halwa, and puri. Kiara Advani, who is soon to become a mother, shared a glimpse of her Ashtami celebration on her Instagram stories. She posted a photo of a plate filled with the classic Ashtami dishes and warmly wished everyone a "Happy Ashtami" with a heart and smile emoji.

Kiara Advani eats special Navaratri food during pregnancy

On April 5, Kiara Advani who recently announced her first pregnancy shared a photo on her Instagram story. She posted the photo of a classic Ashtami thali with puri, chana, and suji halwa. She added heart and smile emojis to the post. Fans have been resharing the story and expressing their excitement. One user commented, “she is so desi,” while another joked, “Poori is uncooked lol.”

When Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced 1st child

On February 28, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced on Instagram that they are soon welcoming their first child. They shared a photo of themselves holding tiny crocheted socks, captioned, “The greatest gift of our lives Coming soon."

Alia Bhatt also expressed her love with several red heart emojis. Ishaan Khatter congratulated them, writing, “Congrats guys! And bless up, lil one! Safe journey." Samantha Ruth Prabhu added, “Omg Congratulations," while Kareena Kapoor Khan commented, “The best time is coming soon God bless you, gorgeous humans." Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor’s wife, shared her excitement, saying, “So excited! Congratulations."

What is Durga Ashtami?

Durga Ashtami, or Maha Ashtami, marks the eighth day of the nine-day Navratri festival. People across India celebrate it with deep devotion, considering it one of the most sacred and important days. On this day, devotees worship Goddess Mahagauri, who symbolises divine energy and strength.

Navratri is a joyful time filled with celebrations and festive foods. Many avoid onions and garlic during this period, while those fasting enjoy special dishes like sabudana khichdi, singhara puris, and potato sabzi.