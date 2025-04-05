Ek Jaadugar: After Playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj In Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal's New Look As Magician Revealed

Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the success of his latest film Chhaava. With every film, the actor has proved his versatility and now with the latest announcement of Ek Jaadugar, Vicky Kaushal has surprised his fans with the first look.

Ek Jaadugar's poster featuring Vicky Kaushal revealed, netizens react

Instagram user Viral Bhayani shared the poster of Ek Jaaduagr and wrote in the caption, “Get ready to watch some magic. Vicky Kaushal is about to mesmerize as Ek Jaadugar.#EkJaadugar #VickyKaushal#JaadugarVicky#TheMagicBegins#VickyTheMagician”. Fans too flooded the comment section and one user wrote, “This is interesting”. Another user wrote, “What a look, Vicky Kaushal rocks”. “Love his new Avatar”, wrote the third user. Another Instagram user wrote, “Vicky Kaushal is thriving, haters are crying”.

In the poster, Vicky Kaushal can be seen in a green outfit, which hints at his role as magician. It has also mentioned, the film is being directed by Shoojit Sircar and is Rising Sun production.

Vicky Kaushal's box office success with Chhaava

According to Sacnilk report, after a more than a month, Vicky Kaushal's film has minted ₹596.20 crore. As per reports, Chhaava is likely to premiere on Netflix on 11 April. However, makers are yet to confirm the news. For the unversed, it is a historical drama that portrays the Marathas' courageous resistance against the Mughal Empire. The film follows Sambhaji, son of Shivaji, as he takes command of the Maratha kingdom after his father's passing.