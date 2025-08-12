Mom-to-be Patralekhaa Hides Baby Bump, Shies Away From Camera During Doctor's Visit Sans Rajkummar Rao | Watch

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa will soon become parents as the couple is expecting their first child together. The couple announced the pregnancy news through a social media post, and their fans are excited to welcome their little one. On Tuesday morning, Patralekhaa was spotted in Mumbai trying to hide her baby bump. Photos and videos of the moment have since gone viral.

Patralekhaa spotted in the town, hides her cute baby bump

Mom-to-be Patralekhaa stepped out in the city for a doctor’s appointment and was spotted by paparazzi. In the viral pictures and videos, Rajkummar Rao’s wife is seen wearing a loose wine-coloured solid shirt paired with gym tights. As she walked towards her car, the actress kept her baby bump hidden under the oversized outfit.

File photo of Patralekhaa | Image: Varinder Chawla

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have dated for a long time before tying the knot in a dreamy ceremony on November 15, 2021, in Chandigarh. On the evening of July 9, 2025, the couple announced their pregnancy, nearly four years after their wedding.

The parents-to-be took to their Instagram handle to share the happy news with their fans. In a sweet and simple post that said “Baby on the way,” Rajkummar and Patralekhaa both wrote ‘Elated,' expressing their joy at the wonderful news.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have joined the list of celebrities who have recently become parents. After Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcomed a baby girl, all eyes are on them.