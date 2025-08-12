Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Date Postponed Due To Coolie? Not Just Theatrical Releases, Rajinikanth Starrer Rattles Digital Debuts As Well

Updated 12 August 2025 at 15:50 IST
Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Date: The Pawan Kalyan starrer hit the big screens on July 24. The pan-India movie received an overwhelmingly negative response from social media users, mainly for its patchy VFX and poor plot. As per reports, due to the poor theatrical run, the film was set to debut on OTT earlier than expected, on August 15. However, the plan is now, reportedly, deferred.
While there was no confirmation from makers to begin with, media publications claimed that Hari Hara Veera Mallu will land on the streaming platform on August 15. However, a new report in One India claims that the streaming plan has changed. As per the publication, the streaming platform has opted out of the Independence Day premiere for the Pawan Kalyan starrer due to Rajinikanth's Coolie.
The film is releasing in theatres on August 14, and the pre-release buzz for it is unprecedented. In such a scenario, it is highly likely that a few days following the film's release, fans, cinegoers and social media users only talk about Coolie. Seemingly, to avoid getting eclipsed in the fan frenzy for Rajinikanth, the OTT premiere of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is being pushed. As per reports, the movie will now debut digitally in the last week of August. It is also being claimed that Hari Hara Veera Mallu will stream on Amazon Prime Video. However, neither the makers nor the streamer has confirmed this.
The much-anticipated movie featuring Pawan Kalyan received a big blow at the box office. In the two-week run, the movie could only rake in ₹84.46 crore. The period drama featured the actor turned politician in a Robin Hood-like role. Many cinegoers shared that the story felt outdated, and Pawan Kalyan’s performance lacked his usual spark. Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Hari Hara Veeru Mallu also features Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 12 August 2025 at 15:50 IST