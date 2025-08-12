Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Date Postponed Due To Coolie? Not Just Theatrical Releases, Rajinikanth Starrer Rattles Digital Debuts As Well

Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Date: The Pawan Kalyan starrer hit the big screens on July 24. The pan-India movie received an overwhelmingly negative response from social media users, mainly for its patchy VFX and poor plot. As per reports, due to the poor theatrical run, the film was set to debut on OTT earlier than expected, on August 15. However, the plan is now, reportedly, deferred.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT release postponed?

While there was no confirmation from makers to begin with, media publications claimed that Hari Hara Veera Mallu will land on the streaming platform on August 15. However, a new report in One India claims that the streaming plan has changed. As per the publication, the streaming platform has opted out of the Independence Day premiere for the Pawan Kalyan starrer due to Rajinikanth's Coolie.



Also Read: Singapore Firm Offers Leave, $30 For FDFS Ticket On Coolie Release Day

The film is releasing in theatres on August 14, and the pre-release buzz for it is unprecedented. In such a scenario, it is highly likely that a few days following the film's release, fans, cinegoers and social media users only talk about Coolie. Seemingly, to avoid getting eclipsed in the fan frenzy for Rajinikanth, the OTT premiere of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is being pushed. As per reports, the movie will now debut digitally in the last week of August. It is also being claimed that Hari Hara Veera Mallu will stream on Amazon Prime Video. However, neither the makers nor the streamer has confirmed this.



Also Read: 'Boycott Coolie' Gains Momentum As Netizens Flag 3x Ticket Price Hike

Hari Hara Veeru Mallu panned at the box office