Mouni Roy Faces Troll Over Forehead 'Dent,' Netizens Speculate Possible Botched Surgery: Fringe Just To Hide Disaster?

Updated April 1st 2025, 18:27 IST
Mouni Roy recently made headlines due to allegations of face surgery. Taking to Instagram, the gold actress unveils her fresh bangs look for this summer. While fans have been loving her new avatar, the other side of the internet has been trolling her by stating that she may have undergone face surgery and that clearly went wrong.
On March 31, Mouni Roy shared a reel on her Instagram that turned everyone’s head. The video was set to the audio of Hit The Bucket. She wore a strapless black gown, but it was her fresh bangs that truly grabbed attention. Social media users were left stunned by the Naagin actress’ transformation, but some observant netizens speculated that she might have undergone cosmetic procedures again.
Many suspected forehead Botox after noticing an unusual dent on her head, while others believed she had a lip enhancement, as her lips appeared swollen and a bit different from previous photos.
One user commented, "Firse change karwa liya face.." Another wrote, "She ruined her face.." A third remarked, "Why she looks like overloaded with plastic." Another user wrote questioned, “Is that a dent on her forehead? Why does she do that?”
This isn't the first time Mouni has faced ire from netizens.
A few years ago, netizens criticised her for her changed appearance with many pointing out at differences in her face and nose. Many also speculated about her skin tone transformation.
Mouni Roy started her acting career with Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and rose to fame through television shows like Kasturi, Do Saheliyaan, Junoon, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Naagin.
Published April 1st 2025, 18:27 IST