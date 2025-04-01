Viral Video - Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan Groove To Iconic Song Kajra Re With Their Daughter Aaradhya At A Wedding

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya recently attended her cousin Shloka Shetty’s brother’s wedding in Pune. The trio had a gala time at the function and amid this a video of them dancing to Kajra Re from the movie Bunty Aur Babli has gone viral on social media.

Abhishek-Aishwarya-Aaradhya groove to Kajra Re

A clip is doing rounds on Instagram, in which the couple went onto the stage, joined by their relatives in performing the hook step from the song Kajra Re. Soon, fans gushed about their performance in the comment section. One user wrote, “After such a long time”. Another user wrote, “She is looking so beautiful”. “So good to see her happy again after such a long time”, wrote the third user.

For the function, Aishwarya was decked up in a green-hued Anarkali suit and completed her look with red lipstick and her pin-straightened hair. While, Abhishek was in a baby pink sherwani and daughter Aaradhya looked pretty in a anarkali.

Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya at wedding | Source: Instagram

In another video, Abhishek and Aishwarya’s video is doing rounds on social media One wrote, 'Why does it seem that Abhishek is the bone in the kebab between Aishwarya and Aaradhya in this wedding'. At the same time, another user commented- 'It is clear from Abhishek's fake laughter that both of them are living together in front of the society only to hide their faces'. Many people have also termed the couple as 'fake and strange'.

All about Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan’s Kajra Re song

Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan collaborated with each other in the song, Kajra Re, from the movie, Bunty Aur Babli. The movie features Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. The 2005 movie has some of the best songs including Kajra Re. The song has a run time of 8:02 and is sung by Alisha Chinai, Shankar Mahadevan and Javed Ali. The lyrics for the song are penned by the legendary lyricist, Gulzar.