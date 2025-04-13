Mouni Roy Hits Back At Trolls Amid Botched Surgery And Forehead Botox Allegations: Dekhti Hi Nahi...

Mouni Roy has been in the headlines in recent days due to allegations of face surgery. The actress faced harsh trolling after sharing photos and a video showcasing her new bangs and supposed lip fillers. Now days after, the Naagin actress spoke about these trolls for the first time during her appearance at BTFW 2025.

Mouni Roy reacts to trolling for alleged drastic changes to her features

Mouni Roy has often faced trolling however this time she hit back at bigmouth for criticising her for alleged facial feature surgeries. Responding to the critics, the Naagin actress stated that their opinions don’t matter to her. In the video shared by paparazzi page Viral Bhayani, when the anchor asked how she handles harsh comments, Mouni explained, “Kuch nahin. Dekhti hee nahi. Let everyone do their job…I do not pay attention to such remarks. If you hide behind a screen to troll others and if you find happiness in that so be it."

Recently, she faced criticism for her noticeably botched appearance, speculated to be the result of another plastic surgery.

Did Mouni Roy's face surgery go wrong? Netizens suggest so

On March 31, Mouni Roy posted a reel on Instagram that caught everyone’s attention. The video, set to the audio of Hit The Bucket, featured her in a strapless black gown, but her new bangs stole the spotlight. Social media users admired the Naagin actress's transformation, while some sharp-eyed followers speculated about possible cosmetic procedures.