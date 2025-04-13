Milind Soman Brings Back His Iconic 'Made in India' Look For Rudralife At BTFW 2025 Ramp

Updated April 13th 2025, 12:52 IST
Milind Soman is the most successful in the Indian modelling industry. Fans who followed his journey from model to actor and fitness icon might recall his appearance in Alisha Chinai's music video Made in India. When the song debuted in 1995, his bare-chested look captivated audiences, especially women. Now, 30 years later, he has recreated this iconic image with the same charm and energy at BTFW 2025.
Even after 30 years, the 59-year-old Milind can still rival the younger generation when it comes to physique. Sporting grey hair and a beard, he recreated scenes from the iconic video. On April 14, Milind walked the ramp for designer Rudralife at BTFW 2025.
In the viral video, he appeared wearing a rudraksh mala paired with a dhoti, omitting a kurta. His confident walk quickly went viral with many raising his charm after these many years.
Also read: Aamir Khan's Romance With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Steals the Spotlight At Macau Comedy Festival
Five years back, Milind Soman brought back the iconic Made in India moment on Supermodel of the Year 2. Serving as one of the judges on MTV's show, Milind recreated the memorable look in one of the episodes, wearing a dhoti-inspired outfit with a modern twist. Unlike the original where he walks away with the princess, portrayed by Alisha Chinai, the Bajirao Mastani actor performed a ramp walk to inspire the contestants.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 13th 2025, 12:52 IST