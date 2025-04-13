Milind Soman Brings Back His Iconic 'Made in India' Look For Rudralife At BTFW 2025 Ramp

Milind Soman is the most successful in the Indian modelling industry. Fans who followed his journey from model to actor and fitness icon might recall his appearance in Alisha Chinai's music video Made in India. When the song debuted in 1995, his bare-chested look captivated audiences, especially women. Now, 30 years later, he has recreated this iconic image with the same charm and energy at BTFW 2025.

Milind Soman recreates 'Made in India' look at BTFW 2025 ramp

Even after 30 years, the 59-year-old Milind can still rival the younger generation when it comes to physique. Sporting grey hair and a beard, he recreated scenes from the iconic video. On April 14, Milind walked the ramp for designer Rudralife at BTFW 2025.

In the viral video, he appeared wearing a rudraksh mala paired with a dhoti, omitting a kurta. His confident walk quickly went viral with many raising his charm after these many years.

