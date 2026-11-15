Moushumi Chatterjee Seeks Privacy After Husband Jayanta Mukherjee's Death, Says 'Give Me And My Daughter Time And Space'

Moushumi Chatterjee's husband, Jayanta Mukherjee, died on November 12 following age-related ailments at his Mumbai residence. BN Tiwari, president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), confirmed his death to news agency IANS and revealed that Jayanta had been battling health issues for some time.

Following this, on late Saturday, November 14, Moushumi Chatterjee took to her social media handle to request privacy. She asked people to give her and her daughter time and space to cope with the difficult period. "My husband, Jayanta, as all fondly remember him as Babu, has left us for heavenly abode. Request all to give me and my daughter time and space to get through this difficult period. Truly grateful for your prayers and support for the same,” she wrote.

Who was Jayanta Mukherjee?

Lovingly known as Babu, Jayanta was the son of popular singer and composer Hemant Kumar. He followed in his father's footsteps and entered the entertainment industry. He carved his own niche through his work as a movie and TV producer. He was associated with films such as Mazaaq, Do Ladke Dono Kadke and the TV show Talaash.

Jayanta Mukherjee's prayer meet will be held today, November 15. His daughter Megha released a statement announcing the same. The statement read, “With profound grief, we announce the sad news of the death of my father, Shri Jayanta Hemant Mukherjee, on the 12th of November 2026. Prayer meet will be held on 15th November 2026, Sunday, at Shri Khatwari Darbar, 366 Shree Khatwari Darbar Marg, Linking Road, Khar West, Mumbai 400052. Timing: 5:30-7:30 pm.”

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He is survived by his wife, Moushumi Chatterjee and daughter, Megha Mukherjee.