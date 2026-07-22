MrBeast Exchanges Vows With Thea Booysen In Private Caribbean Wedding Ceremony, Dreamy First Photos

MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, a popular YouTuber, got married to his girlfriend, Thea Booysen. On Tuesday, he shared dreamy photos from the wedding ceremony and reception party. Donaldson first met Booysen, a fellow gamer and internet personality from South Africa, in 2022 when he was visiting her home country. During the trip, he went to dinner with a mutual friend who invited Booysen to join them.

MrBeast found MrsBeast

Taking to his Instagram handle, MrBeast shared the photos showing the couple twinning in white ensembles. For the wedding, Booysen wore a beautiful white gown with a plunging neckline. She sported nude makeup and styled her hair in soft curls.

MrBeast, on the other hand, looked dashing in a white suit paired with black pants and a matching bow.

Sharing the photos, he wrote, "I found MrsBeast and it was the best day of my life".

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Friends and fans congratulate the newlyweds

Soon after he shared the post, his friends and fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Urvashi Rautela wrote, "Congratulations". A fan wrote, "What a beautiful couple!! Congratulations". Another wrote, "What a BEAUTIFUL couple! Congratulations to you and @thea". A third user wrote, "Congratulations. Happy and peaceful."

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(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

The event kicked off on July 14 and took place over the course of a week at the 74-acre private island resort, combining both the nuptials and fun-filled days of festivities, as per PEOPLE.

After several days of wedding guests mingling and enjoying island activities including kitesurfing and snorkelling (and feeding the lemurs and flamingos that live on the island!), the couple exchanged vows in a ceremony officiated by an ordained minister, who was a family friend.

Who is MrBeast's wife Thea Booysen?