MrBeast Exchanges Vows With Thea Booysen In Private Caribbean Wedding Ceremony, Dreamy First Photos
MrBeast and Thea Booysen's pre-wedding ceremonies kicked off on July 14 and took place over the course of a week at the 74-acre private island resort, combining both the nuptials and fun-filled days of festivities.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, a popular YouTuber, got married to his girlfriend, Thea Booysen. On Tuesday, he shared dreamy photos from the wedding ceremony and reception party. Donaldson first met Booysen, a fellow gamer and internet personality from South Africa, in 2022 when he was visiting her home country. During the trip, he went to dinner with a mutual friend who invited Booysen to join them.
MrBeast found MrsBeast
Taking to his Instagram handle, MrBeast shared the photos showing the couple twinning in white ensembles. For the wedding, Booysen wore a beautiful white gown with a plunging neckline. She sported nude makeup and styled her hair in soft curls.
MrBeast, on the other hand, looked dashing in a white suit paired with black pants and a matching bow.
Sharing the photos, he wrote, "I found MrsBeast and it was the best day of my life".
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Friends and fans congratulate the newlyweds
Soon after he shared the post, his friends and fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Urvashi Rautela wrote, "Congratulations". A fan wrote, "What a beautiful couple!! Congratulations". Another wrote, "What a BEAUTIFUL couple! Congratulations to you and @thea". A third user wrote, "Congratulations. Happy and peaceful."
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The event kicked off on July 14 and took place over the course of a week at the 74-acre private island resort, combining both the nuptials and fun-filled days of festivities, as per PEOPLE.
After several days of wedding guests mingling and enjoying island activities including kitesurfing and snorkelling (and feeding the lemurs and flamingos that live on the island!), the couple exchanged vows in a ceremony officiated by an ordained minister, who was a family friend.
Who is MrBeast's wife Thea Booysen?
Like MrBeast, Booysen is a content creator, esports commentator and gamer who goes by the name TheaBeasty. She started her gaming career in 2016. She is also a co-owner of the South African esports organisation Nixuh. In 2022, she graduated from Stellenbosch University with a bachelor’s degree in Law and an honours degree in Psychology. In November 2024, she earned a master's degree in Neuropsychology from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.
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