Updated 15 August 2025 at 14:42 IST

Mrunal Thakur Issues Public Apology To Bipasha Basu For Her 'Silly' Body-Shaming Remark

Mrunal Thakur issues a public apology to Bipasha Basu through a cryptic post for her body-shaming remark. An old video of Son of Sardaar actress calling Bipasha Basu’s muscles ‘manly’ resurfaces online a few days back, sparking strong outrage.

Reported by: Khushi Srivastava
Mrunal Thakur Issues Public Apology To Bipasha Basu For Her 'Silly' Body-Shaming Remark | Image: X

Mrunal Thakur has attracted controversy soon after an old video of her body-shaming Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu went viral. A clip from over a decade ago, showed a teenage Mrunal calling the Race 2 actress “dark-skinned and manly” in an interview, sparking huge outrage online. Now, the Son Of Sardaar 2 actress apologised for her “silly” remark made during her Kumkum Bhagya days.

Did Mrunal Thakur just publicly apologise to Bipasha Basu?

Mrunal Thakur shared a note on her Instagram Story without naming anyone, writing, “When I was 19, I said many silly things. I didn’t realise the impact of my words or how even a joke could hurt someone. But it did, and I am deeply sorry. I never intended to body-shame anyone. It was light-hearted banter in an interview that went too far. I now understand how it sounded, and I truly wish I had chosen my words more carefully.”

She added, “Over time, I have learnt to appreciate that beauty comes in every form, and that is something I genuinely value now.”

Her statement came just days after Bipasha Basu posted a cryptic note on her Instagram Story.

Bipasha Basu’s cryptic post

On August 13, Bipasha responded to Mrunal’s comment on Instagram. She wrote, “#loveyourself. Get those muscles, beautiful ladies… we should be strong… muscles help you achieve good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age-old belief that women should not look strong or be physically strong!!” 

Although Bipasha did not mention Mrunal’s name, netizens weaved their theories.

How did it all start?

A throwback video of Mrunal Thakur is suddenly going viral, showing her in a media interview with her KumKum Bhagya co-star Arjit Taneja. In it, she comments on Bipasha Basu having “manly muscles” and adds, “I am far better than Bipasha,” taking a dig at the actress.

Published By : Khushi Srivastava

Published On: 15 August 2025 at 14:33 IST