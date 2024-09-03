sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:25 IST, September 3rd 2024

Murky Link Between Punjabi Artists And Gangsters In Spotlight Again After AP Dhillon Death Threats

Gangsters exerting influence over the Punjabi music industry is akin to the underworld's clout in Bollywood between the 1980s and 2000s.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Firing outside AP Dhillon's Canada home took place recent;y
