'My Choli Became Prime-Time News,' Says Kriti Sanon As She Reacts To Raksha Bandhan Ad Backlash

Earlier in August this year, Kriti Sanon was making headlines after GIVA released a Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring her. In the ad, she was seen wearing an Indo-Western outfit. This didn't go down well with the netizens, who trolled her for wearing inappropriate clothes on a festival. Some even questioned the way the festival was presented in the advertisement. In a recent chat show with Kareena Kapoor, Kriti discussed the controversy and shared that she couldn't believe when her "choli" became the prime-time debate.

Kriti Sanon on her Raksha Bandhan GIVA ad row

This is not the first time Kriti has reacted to the controversy. Earlier, she shared a post and questioned why women are still judged by their clothes. Sharing her thoughts on social media, the actor wrote on Instagram, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family! Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured by just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!" she wrote on Instagram.