Natasa Stankovic To Debut In Web Series? Former Bigg Boss Contestant Reveals Her Plans For Comeback

Hardik Pandya’s ex’ wife Natasa Stankovic walked the ramp at the BTFW 2025 fashion show in Mumbai on Saturday, and her stunning appearance quickly went viral. Her son, Agastya, watched from the audience alongside rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex. While she spoke about her dress, the Action Jackson actress also shared her plans for a return to the silver screen.

Natasa Stankovic reveals that she is open to work in web series and films

Natasa Stankovic walked the ramp at BTFW 2025 in Mumbai, with her son Agastya and Aleksandar Alex cheering her on from the audience. She dazzled on the runway, showcasing designs by Muskaan Singh.

In a backstage interview with Instabollywood’s anchor, Natasa shared her future career plans. When asked about upcoming web series and movie opportunities, she said, “Yes, I am open to work, let’s hope there are some projects.”

Natasa Stankovic’s rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex attended the ramp show

The model and fitness coach was spotted caring for Agastya as if he were his own son, even kissing him on the head. The video quickly went viral on social media. While rumours suggest Aleksandar and Natasa might be dating, some Instagram users claim he is her brother.

Previously, Aleksandar made headlines for allegedly dating Disha Patani after her breakup with Tiger Shroff. However, neither Disha nor Natasa has addressed these rumours.